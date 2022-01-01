Stephane STEPHANE GUILLET (GUILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DIDEROT- Troyes 1980 - 1984
-
MATERNELLE HENNEQUIN- Troyes 1982 - 1982
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Troyes 1982 - 1984
-
Ecole Primevere (Vendeuvre Sur Barse)- Vendeuvre sur barse 1984 - 1986
-
Ecole Frederic-auguste Bartholdi (La Chapelle Saint Luc)- La chapelle saint luc 1986 - 1987
-
LES AIGUISONS- Quetigny 1987 - 1989
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Quetigny 1989 - 1992
-
Collège- Chevigny saint sauveur 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Expérimental De Saint-nazaire- Saint nazaire 1992 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane STEPHANE GUILLET (GUILLET)
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 oct. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hé hé
Profession :
Animateur
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Irlande - Japon
-
