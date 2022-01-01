Stéphane TOUROT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort
BAC F3 (Electrotechnique)1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort
BTS informatique industrielle1992 - 1994
-
UFR STGI LOUIS NEEL- Belfort
DEUG de science (STGI)1994 - 1996
-
Université De Technologie De Belfort Et De Montbéliard- Belfort
Ingénieur1996 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Alstom - Ingénieur d'études (Autre)- BELFORT 1999 - 2000
-
Faurecia - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- AUDINCOURT 2000 - 2002
-
Conseil General Belfort - Ingénieur réseau (Informatique)- Belfort 2002 - maintenant
-
Conseil Général Territoire De Belfort- Belfort 2008 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane TOUROT
-
Vit à :
BOUROGNE, France
-
Né le :
14 août 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Réseaux et Télécoms
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2