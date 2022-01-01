Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • MFP Michelin (Michelin)  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND 2003 - 2003

  • Auchan  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  AUBIERE 2003 - 2006

  • Auchan  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  FONTAINE LE COMTE 2006 - 2007

  • Auchan  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  POITIERS 2007 - maintenant

  • Leroy Merlin  - Chef de secteur (Commercial)

     -  CHASSENEUIL DU POITOU 2008 - 2014

  • Aldi  - Responsable de magasin (Commercial)

     -  DAMMARTIN EN GOELE 2014 - 2015

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phane TRELA

  • Vit Ã  :

    VERVANT, France

  • NÃ© le :

    27 fÃ©vr. 1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur dagence immobiliÃ¨re

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    Je rÃªve d'y aller :