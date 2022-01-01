Stéphane URIOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL LEROY- Nancy 1965 - 1973
-
Collège Fréderic Chopin- Nancy 1973 - 1976
-
College Albert Camus Jarville La Malgrange- Jarville la malgrange 1976 - 1978
-
Lycée Esice- Nancy 1979 - 1980
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1980 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane URIOT
-
Vit à :
SAINT MAX, France
-
Né le :
2 avril 1962 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ingé son free lance
Profession :
Ingénieur du son
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stéphane URIOT a reconnu Stéphane URIOT sur la photo Maternelle
-
Stéphane URIOT a ajouté Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii) à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane URIOT a ajouté Lycée Esice à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane URIOT a ajouté College Albert Camus Jarville La Malgrange à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane URIOT a ajouté Collège Fréderic Chopin à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane URIOT a ajouté ECOLE MARCEL LEROY à son parcours scolaire