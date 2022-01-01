Stephane VERZI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Et Marie Curie (Pavilly)- Pavilly 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Camille Saint-saens- Rouen 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Bois guillaume 1985 - 1987
-
Collège Cours Notre-dame- Rouen 1987 - 1989
-
Collége De Marigot- Saint-martin 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Saint-martin I- Saint martin 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Polyvalent Camille See- Colmar 1991 - 1995
-
Ecole Nationale Des Beaux-arts Pôle Régional- Nancy 1994 - 1995
-
DRURY HIGH SCHOOL- North adams 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Kleiser-walczak C.c- North adams 1997 - 2002
-
Interprint - Autre (Autre)- Pittsfield 2005 - maintenant
-
Freelance - Designer (Autre)- New york 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane VERZI
-
Vit Ã :
NYC, Etats-Unis
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ecrivez moi a SVERZI@GMAIL.COM
Mon site:Array
Profession :
Realisateur /Directeur Artistique / Designer
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Argentine - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Canada - Chili - Chypre - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Maroc - Mexique - Pays-Bas - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Chine - Japon - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - ThaÃ¯lande
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
