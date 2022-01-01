Stephane VERZI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Stephane VERZI

  • Vit Ã  :

    NYC, Etats-Unis

  • NÃ© en :

    1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ecrivez moi a SVERZI@GMAIL.COM
    Mon site:Array

  • Profession :

    Realisateur /Directeur Artistique / Designer

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :