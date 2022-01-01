RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à AlbiLe résultat du brevet à Albi
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Brens)- Brens 1975 - 1983
Collège Albert Camus- Gaillac 1983 - 1987
Lycée Victor Hugo- Gaillac 1987 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
BRIGADE DE SAPEURS POMPIERS DE PARIS- Paris 1992 - 1992
SAPEURS POMPIERS DE GAILLAC- Gaillac 1993 - 1996
SAPEURS POMPIERS PROFESSIONNEL NIMES- Nimes 1997 - 1998
Sapeurs Pompiers D'albi- Albi 1998 - 2005
SAPEURS POMPIERS DE GAILLAC- Gaillac 2006 - 2012
SAPEUR POMPIER PROFESSIONNEL TOULOUSE- Toulouse 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Stéphane VIERA (VIERA)
Vit à :
ALBI, France
Né le :
23 oct. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
