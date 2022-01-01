Stephane VISINI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Décathlon  - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)

     -  CLAYE SOUILLY 1998 - 2000

  • Décathlon  - Responsable univers (Commercial)

     -  CESSON 2000 - 2004

  • Décathlon  - Responsable exploitation (Commercial)

     -  SAINT DENIS 2004 - 2006

  • Décathlon  - Directeur de magasin (Commercial)

     -  PONTAULT COMBAULT 2006 - 2008

  • Domyos  - Chef de produits (Marketing)

     -  Marcq en baroeul 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stephane VISINI

  • Vit à :

    MARCQ EN BAROEUL, France

  • Né le :

    27 oct. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de produits

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :