Stephane VISINI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LA FONTAINE- Le raincy 1974 - 1976
-
ECOLE LA FONTAINE- Le raincy 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Jean Baptiste Corot- Le raincy 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Fénelon- Vaujours 1986 - 1989
-
IDRAC- Paris 1989 - 1991
Parcours club
-
Judo Club Raincéen- Le raincy 1978 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Décathlon - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)- CLAYE SOUILLY 1998 - 2000
-
Décathlon - Responsable univers (Commercial)- CESSON 2000 - 2004
-
Décathlon - Responsable exploitation (Commercial)- SAINT DENIS 2004 - 2006
-
Décathlon - Directeur de magasin (Commercial)- PONTAULT COMBAULT 2006 - 2008
-
Domyos - Chef de produits (Marketing)- Marcq en baroeul 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane VISINI
-
Vit à :
MARCQ EN BAROEUL, France
-
Né le :
27 oct. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de produits
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2