Stéphane WIDEMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jasmin Les Iles- Agen 1977 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane WIDEMANN
-
Vit à :
BEGLES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Technico commercial
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stéphane WIDEMANN a reconnu Jean-Philippe RICHARD sur la photo 6eme thym
-
Stéphane WIDEMANN a reconnu Corinne RUBIANO sur la photo 6eme thym
-
Stéphane WIDEMANN a reconnu Stéphane WIDEMANN sur la photo 6eme thym