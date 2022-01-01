RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à NiceLe résultat du brevet à Nice Le résultat du BTS à Nice
Stéphanie BEHLOUL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES GERLES- La trinite 1995 - 1999
-
COLLEGE VALLEE DU PAILLON A CONTES- Nice 1999 - 1999
-
Collège Pierre Bertone- Antibes 1999 - 2000
-
Collège De La Vesubie- Roquebilliere 2000 - 2004
-
CFA DE CARROS- Carros 2004 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphanie BEHLOUL
-
Vit à :
NICE, France
-
Née le :
30 nov. 1988 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Stéphanie BEHLOUL a ajouté CFA DE CARROS à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphanie BEHLOUL a ajouté Collège De La Vesubie à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphanie BEHLOUL a ajouté Collège Pierre Bertone à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphanie BEHLOUL a ajouté COLLEGE VALLEE DU PAILLON A CONTES à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphanie BEHLOUL a ajouté ECOLE DES GERLES à son parcours scolaire