Stephanie BRIEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Hyppolite Gancel (La Barre De Semilly)- La barre de semilly 1980 - 1986
-
Institut Saint-lo- Agneaux 1986 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephanie BRIEZ
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT LO, France
-
NÃ©e le :
24 juin 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Stephanie BRIEZ a reconnu Benoit LEVAVASSEUR sur la photo 4ème Rouge 1985-86
-
Stephanie BRIEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Hyppolite Gancel (la Barre De Semilly) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Stephanie BRIEZ a ajoutÃ© Institut Saint-lo Ã son parcours scolaire