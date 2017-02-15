Stephanie CAPRARO LE BORGNE (CAPRARO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • INTERDISCOUNT  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Nice

    Distribution bÃ©nÃ©vole des prospectus pour le magasin de mon pÃ¨re

    1995 - 1995

  • Lycée Jean Aicard  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Hyeres

    Stage de 6 semaines pour ma formation de secrÃ©taire comptable

    1999 - 1999

  • Cellier De La Crau  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  La crau

    Stage de 4 semaines pour ma formation de secrÃ©taire comptable

    2000 - 2000

  • Intermarché La Crau  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  La crau

    HÃ´tesse de caisse

    2000 - 2000

  • MEDITERRANEE ENVIRONNEMENT  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Ollioules

    Stage de 6 semaines pour ma formation de secrÃ©taire comptable

    2001 - 2001

  • Intermarché La Crau  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  La crau

    HÃ´tesse de caisse

    2001 - 2001

  • Mistral Marine  - Administratif (Administratif)

     -  Hyeres

    SecrÃ©taire administrative Vente de voiliers de luxe du grande marque belge ETAP YACHTING

    2001 - 2008

  • Hopital Ste Musse à Toulon  - SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale (Administratif)

     -  Toulon 2012 - 2014

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vivre l'esprit libre... et sans regrets !!!!

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

