Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE HELENE- Nice
De la maternelle au CE21984 - 1990
-
ECOLE FABRON LA LANTERNE- Nice
CM1 CM21990 - 1992
-
Collège Raoul Dufy- Nice
6Â°6 et 5Â°9 (2 fois)1992 - 1995
-
Collège Du Fenouillet- La crau
4Â° 2 et 3Â°1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Golf Hotel- Hyeres
BEP et BAC PRO SecrÃ©tariat1997 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
INTERDISCOUNT - Autre (Autre)- Nice
Distribution bÃ©nÃ©vole des prospectus pour le magasin de mon pÃ¨re1995 - 1995
-
Lycée Jean Aicard - Stagiaire (Autre)- Hyeres
Stage de 6 semaines pour ma formation de secrÃ©taire comptable1999 - 1999
-
Cellier De La Crau - Stagiaire (Autre)- La crau
Stage de 4 semaines pour ma formation de secrÃ©taire comptable2000 - 2000
-
Intermarché La Crau - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- La crau
HÃ´tesse de caisse2000 - 2000
-
MEDITERRANEE ENVIRONNEMENT - Stagiaire (Autre)- Ollioules
Stage de 6 semaines pour ma formation de secrÃ©taire comptable2001 - 2001
-
Intermarché La Crau - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- La crau
HÃ´tesse de caisse2001 - 2001
-
Mistral Marine - Administratif (Administratif)- Hyeres
SecrÃ©taire administrative Vente de voiliers de luxe du grande marque belge ETAP YACHTING2001 - 2008
-
Hopital Ste Musse à Toulon - SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale (Administratif)- Toulon 2012 - 2014
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephanie CAPRARO LE BORGNE (CAPRARO)
-
Vit Ã :
CUERS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
23 mars 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vivre l'esprit libre... et sans regrets !!!!
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
