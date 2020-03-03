Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Francois Rabelais (Chatillon Sur Indre)- Chatillon sur indre 1981 - 1983
-
Ecole Henri Cosnier (Chatillon Sur Indre)- Chatillon sur indre 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Joliot-curie- Chatillon sur indre 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Pasteur- Le blanc 1989 - 1993
-
TC- Tours 1993 - 1995
-
Iut Tech De Co- Tours 1993 - 1995
-
Iup D'économie Sociale Charles Gide- Le mans 1995 - 1998
-
Dess Aménagement Du Territoire Et Développement Local- Poitiers 1998 - 1999
Parcours club
-
Club De Basket - Club de tennis ChÃ¢tillon sur indre- Chatillon sur indre 1986 - 1989
-
Centre National Du Volontariat- Le mans 1996 - 1997
-
AASPIC- Rosnay 1999 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
PNR BRENNE - Administratif (Administratif)- Rosnay 1999 - 1999
-
Communauté D'agglomération Du Pays Rochefortais- Rochefort 1999 - maintenant
-
Communaute D'agglomeration Rochefort Ocean - Chef de projet tourisme (Administratif)- Rochefort 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY)
-
Vit Ã :
CABARIOT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
2 mars 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous !
Je suis en Charente-Maritime depuis 20 ans où je vis à la campagne du côté de Rochefort, maman de trois enfants.N'hésitez pas à m'écrire si nos chemins se sont croisés. Je vous répondrai avec plaisir.
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur territorial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) a ajoutÃ© 2 photos Ã son album 2018
-
Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 2018
-
Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) a ajoutÃ© Communaute D'agglomeration Rochefort Ocean Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) a reconnu Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) sur la photo 3émes
-
Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) a reconnu Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) sur la photo cp
-
Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) a reconnu Stephanie CHARPENTIER (ROY) sur la photo cp