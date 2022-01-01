Stéphanie CHRISTOPHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOUVELLE VILLE- Lorient 1976 - 1980
-
école Primaire Du Bourg- Blanquefort 1980 - 1983
-
Collège Emmanuel Dupaty- Blanquefort 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Condorcet- Bordeaux 1987 - 1992
-
UNIV BDX III LEA ANGL ESPAGNOL- Bordeaux 1992 - 1994
-
MAISON DE LA PROMOTION SOCIALE- Artigues pres bordeaux 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
La Folie Des Latins - Serveuse- Bordeaux 1991 - 1993
-
BAUD ET MILLET- Bordeaux 1995 - 1997
-
L'iguane- Merignac 1997 - 1998
-
Restaurant L'iguane- Merignac 1997 - 1998
-
SCTIP - Adjointe administrative- Nanterre 1998 - 2001
-
Ministère De L'intérieur - Sctip - Adjointe administrative- Nanterre 1998 - 2001
-
Sgap Marseille - Adjointe administrative- Marseille 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphanie CHRISTOPHE
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Née le :
30 mars 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes et à tous
Profession :
Adjointe administrative