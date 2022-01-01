RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Bondy
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternernelle Victor Hugo- Gagny 1978 - 1980
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Gagny 1980 - 1985
-
Ecole Nationale (Mont Pres Chambord)- Mont pres chambord 1981 - 1982
-
Collège Pablo Néruda- Gagny 1985 - 1988
-
Collège Béthune Sully- Henrichemont 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Jacques Coeur- Bourges 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Henri Brisson- Vierzon 1995 - 1996
-
CREPS BOIVRE- Poitiers 1996 - 1997
Parcours club
-
USMG- Gagny 1982 - 1988
-
MEHUNOISE VIGILANTE- Mehun sur yevre 1990 - 1997
-
L'élan Gymnique Rouennais- Rouen 1997 - 2004
-
LA VIGILANTE- Noisy le sec 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Elan Gymnique Rouennais - Ã©ducateur sportif (Autre)- Rouen 1997 - 2004
-
LA VIGILANTE - SecrÃ©taire (Autre)- Noisy le sec 2006 - 2009
-
LA VIGILANTE - Educateur sportif (Autre)- Noisy le sec 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON)
-
Vit Ã :
BONDY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
9 nov. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Educateur sportif
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a ajoutÃ© La Vigilante Ã son parcours professionnel
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Stephanie TISARIA (ESTIVALET) sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Nathalie RIFFET sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Alexandra FAVIERE sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Elodie DAUDU (BOUILLY) sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Delphine CHAMBELLON sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Delphine LAPORTE sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Olivier DELAUME sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Valerie PONSADA (MITTERRAND) sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Caroline FONTENY (BODON) sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Bruno PROUTEAU sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Johann RAFFAITIN sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) sur la photo 3ème 2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Sebastien DUQUESNE sur la photo 4eme2
-
StÃ©phanie CLAVIER (COSSON) a reconnu Elodie DAUDU (BOUILLY) sur la photo 4ème