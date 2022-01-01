Stephanie GIRAULT (GIRAULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Henri Wallon (Fleury Les Aubrais)- Fleury les aubrais 1983 - 1986
-
Ecole Des Ecoliers (Chanteau)- Chanteau 1984 - 2008
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Orleans 1989 - 1994
-
GAUDIER BERSKA- Orleans 1995 - 1996
-
Cfa Commerce Ormeau De Pied Saintes- Saintes 1997 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Chanteau Judo- Chanteau 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Intersport - Apprentie (Autre)- Rochefort 1997 - 2000
-
Grand Garage De Touraine Concession Peugeot Tours- Saint cyr sur loire 2000 - 2002
-
Opel Bourges - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bourges 2002 - 2005
-
Opel Poitiers - Cadre financier (Finance)- Poitiers 2005 - 2006
-
Autosport Limoges - Cadre financier (Finance)- Limoges 2006 - 2007
-
COFINTEX- Villiers sur marne 2007 - maintenant
-
Cofintex 6 Sa (Activeille)- Villiers sur marne 2007 - maintenant
-
Activeille - Commerciale (Commercial)- Paris 2007 - 2009
-
Groupama- NIORT 2009 - maintenant
-
Touraine Poitou (Crédit Agricole) - AC- TOURS 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephanie GIRAULT (GIRAULT)
-
Vit Ã :
VERRUE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Et oui c encore moi...!!!
Profession :
Rien
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
