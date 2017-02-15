Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives au Havre ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives en Seine-Maritime les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã  partir de 20 heures.

StÃ©phanie HELLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phanie HELLER

  • Vit Ã  :

    LE HAVRE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    22 janv. 1989 (33 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :