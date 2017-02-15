RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives au Havre ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives en Seine-Maritime les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ACACIAS- Le havre 1995 - 1998
-
ECOLE FLAVIGNY- Le havre 1998 - 2000
-
Collège Les Acacias- Le havre 2000 - 2004
-
Collège Les Acacias- Le havre 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 2004 - 2007
-
Iut Du Havre - Caucriauville Dut Geii- Le havre 2007 - 2009
-
Université Du Havre- Le havre 2009 - 2010
-
IAE ROUEN- Rouen 2010 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie HELLER
-
Vit Ã :
LE HAVRE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
22 janv. 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Maroc - Royaume-Uni
-
