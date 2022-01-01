Stephanie HERVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stephanie HERVE

  • Vit à :

    BORDEAUX, France

  • Née le :

    10 sept. 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Si nous avons partagé un petit bout de chemin ensemble, n'hésitez pas à me faire un petit signe, ça me fera très plaisir.

  • Profession :

    Déléguée hospitalière

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :