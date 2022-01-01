StÃ©phanie LE BRETON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE AGUILLON- Toulon 1990 - 1998
-
Collège Django Reinhardt- Toulon 1998 - 2003
-
Lycée Dumont D'urville- Toulon 2003 - 2006
-
Université De Toulon Et Du Var- Toulon 2006 - 2008
Parcours club
-
TVHB- Toulon 1993 - 2004
-
Ascm Hand-ball- Toulon 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie LE BRETON
-
Vit Ã :
TOULON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
7 janv. 1987 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Etudiante
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
StÃ©phanie LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©phanie LE BRETON sur la photo 5ème Racine