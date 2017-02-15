StÃ©phanie LE FLOCH (DUPONT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PINTAT LES OISEAUX- Beziers 1978 - 1987
-
Collège Henri Iv- Beziers 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Henri Iv- Beziers
Bac ES1991 - 1995
-
Université Toulouse-le Mirail : Toulouse Ii- Toulouse
1999 LICENCE DE GEOGRAPHIE MENTION HISTOIRE 1997 DEUG DE GEOGRAPHIE MENTION HISTOIRE1995 - 1999
-
Institut De Géoarchitecture- Brest
MAÃŽTRISE SCIENCE ET TECHNIQUE AMENAGEMENT ET URBANISME2000 - 2002
-
Université Paul Valery : Montpellier Iii- Montpellier
DESS LES TERRITOIRES DE L'URBAIN2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
SCP DEBOST LECHAUX LE MOIGNE - Cadre technique (Technique)- Cesson sevigne
ChargÃ©e d'Ã©tudes2002 - 2003
-
Altermodal Inddigo - Technicienne (Technique)- Montpellier 2004 - 2004
-
GIE SYNERGEO - Cadre technique (Technique)- Servian
ChargÃ©e d'Ã©tudes2004 - 2005
-
SEGARD - Cadre technique (Technique)- Nimes
hargÃ©e d'Ã©tudes2006 - 2006
-
Communauté D'agglomération Du Grand Ales - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Ales
ChargÃ©e dÂ’OpÃ©rations, Service DÃ©veloppement Economique2007 - 2007
-
Ville De Nîmes- Nimes
ChargÃ©e dÂ’OpÃ©rations, Service Urbanisme OpÃ©rationnel2007 - 2008
-
Parvis Groupe Sncf- Marseille
Pour Gares et Connexions de 2008 Ã 2020 Pour SNCF RESEAU DZI depuis 20202008 - 2020
-
Arep Filiale De G &c - Conducteur d'OpÃ©rations et Responsable de Missions (Technique)- Miramas
Pour SNCF RESEAU DZISE2020 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Gospel System- Montpellier
Alto2006 - 2008
-
Krokoroller- Nimes 2006 - 2010
-
Gospel System- Lattes
Alto2006 - 2008
Parcours associatif
-
Roller Istreen- Istres 2014 - 2021
-
Sdk- Martigues 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie LE FLOCH (DUPONT)
-
Vit Ã :
ISTRES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
2 enfants, passionnée par mon métier j'ai pleins d'activités (krav maga, rollers, running...) de projets dont les 24 H du Mans en roller... et en 2025, peut-être faire la Route 66, toujours en roller (4 semaines au moins) ...
Profession :
Urbaniste-AmÃ©nageur
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
