Stéphanie LE FLOCH (DUPONT)

  • SCP DEBOST LECHAUX LE MOIGNE  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Cesson sevigne

    ChargÃ©e d'Ã©tudes

    2002 - 2003

  • Altermodal Inddigo  - Technicienne (Technique)

     -  Montpellier 2004 - 2004

  • GIE SYNERGEO  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Servian

    ChargÃ©e d'Ã©tudes

    2004 - 2005

  • SEGARD  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Nimes

    hargÃ©e d'Ã©tudes

    2006 - 2006

  • Communauté D'agglomération Du Grand Ales  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  Ales

    ChargÃ©e dÂ’OpÃ©rations, Service DÃ©veloppement Economique

    2007 - 2007

  • Ville De Nîmes

     -  Nimes

    ChargÃ©e dÂ’OpÃ©rations, Service Urbanisme OpÃ©rationnel

    2007 - 2008

  • Parvis Groupe Sncf

     -  Marseille

    Pour Gares et Connexions de 2008 Ã  2020 Pour SNCF RESEAU DZI depuis 2020

    2008 - 2020

  • Arep Filiale De G &c  - Conducteur d'OpÃ©rations et Responsable de Missions  (Technique)

     -  Miramas

    Pour SNCF RESEAU DZISE

    2020 - maintenant

  • Description

    2 enfants, passionnée par mon métier j'ai pleins d'activités (krav maga, rollers, running...) de projets dont les 24 H du Mans en roller... et en 2025, peut-être faire la Route 66, toujours en roller (4 semaines au moins) ...

    Urbaniste-AmÃ©nageur

    2

