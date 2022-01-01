StÃ©phanie MARNEIX (SELLEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Verteuil sur charente 1977 - 1980
-
Ecole Primaire (Aunac)- Aunac 1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Paul Eluard- Saint junien 1989 - 1992
-
LYCEE PIERRE BOURDAN- Gueret 1992 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie MARNEIX (SELLEZ)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT JUNIEN, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
StÃ©phanie MARNEIX (SELLEZ) a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARNEIX (SELLEZ) sur la photo 1ère G 1990-1991
-
StÃ©phanie MARNEIX (SELLEZ) a ajoutÃ© LYCEE PIERRE BOURDAN Ã son parcours scolaire
-
StÃ©phanie MARNEIX (SELLEZ) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Paul Eluard Ã son parcours scolaire
-
StÃ©phanie MARNEIX (SELLEZ) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire (Aunac) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
StÃ©phanie MARNEIX (SELLEZ) a ajoutÃ© ECOLE PRIMAIRE Ã son parcours scolaire