Stéphanie PHELIPOT (LEBRUN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Briard-phelipot  - Secrétaire comptable (Administratif)

     -  Andouille 1997 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Secrétaire comptable

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages