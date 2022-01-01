Stephanie POTEL (STEPHANIE POTEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages