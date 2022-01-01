Stéphanie SUBRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Lestang (Pamiers)- Pamiers 1984 - 1988
-
Collège Jean-pierre Rambaud- Pamiers 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Du Castella- Pamiers 1992 - 1997
-
Lycée Du Castella- Pamiers 2010 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
-
Cafeteria Crescendo Pamiers - Employé polyvalent (Autre)- Pamiers 1998 - 2001
-
Buffalo Grill - Serveuse (Autre)- FOIX 2001 - 2001
-
Champion - Hôtesse d'accueil (Autre)- Saint sulpice la pointe 2001 - 2003
-
Intermarché - Responsable de rayon (Autre)- Saverdun 2003 - 2008
-
Crescendo - Employé polyvalent- Pamiers 2008 - 2013
-
INTERMARCHE- Pamiers 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphanie SUBRA
-
Vit à :
LE VERNET D'ARIEGE, France
-
Née le :
12 avril 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à tous les anciens!!
Ca serait cool de revoir quelques vieilles têtes!!!!
Profession :
Employé commercial
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Canada - États-Unis - Mexique - Royaume-Uni
-
Stéphanie SUBRA a reconnu Valerie CELLIER sur la photo TERMINALE STT ACA
-
