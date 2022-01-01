Stephanie TOYER (CORNU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Beau-soleil (Mennetou Sur Cher)- Mennetou sur cher 1984 - 1993
école Primaire- Langon 1988 - 1990
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Romorantin lanthenay 1993 - 1997
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay
section ES1997 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Val de France (Crédit Agricole) - Commerciale (Commercial)- BLOIS 2002 - 2002
Edf - Electricité De France - Employée de service communication (Communication)- BLOIS 2002 - maintenant
EDF - GDF (Edf - Electricité De France) - Employée de service communication (Communication)- BLOIS 2005 - 2008
Edf - Electricité De France - Employée de service communication (Communication)- BLOIS 2007 - 2008
EDF - GDF (Edf - Electricité De France)- BLOIS 2007 - 2008
Parcours club
LA ROMORANTINAISE- Romorantin lanthenay 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Stephanie TOYER (CORNU)
Vit à :
MUR DE SOLOGNE, France
Née en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
Je suis stéphanie, je vis avec mon grand amour Christophe depuis 8 ans, et nous avons construit notre petite famille avec Quentin, né le 5 Décembre 2004, puis Valentin, né le 25 Mars 2007.
Nous vivons à Mur de Sologne, dans notre nouvelle maison.
Profession :
Conseiller clientèle
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2