Stephanie TOYER (CORNU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,

    Je suis stéphanie, je vis avec mon grand amour Christophe depuis 8 ans, et nous avons construit notre petite famille avec Quentin, né le 5 Décembre 2004, puis Valentin, né le 25 Mars 2007.
    Nous vivons à Mur de Sologne, dans notre nouvelle maison.

  • Profession :

    Conseiller clientèle

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :