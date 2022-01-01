RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Haubourdin
Stéphanie VERMAUT (DUFORET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame- Bourbourg 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Notre-dame Des Dunes- Dunkerque 1989 - 1992
-
IUT TC- Dunkerque 1994 - 1996
-
Valentine L'abbé- La madeleine 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Chru Lille Roger Salengro- Lille 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphanie VERMAUT (DUFORET)
-
Vit à :
HAUBOURDIN, France
-
Née le :
13 févr. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Stéphanie VERMAUT (DUFORET) a ajouté Valentine L'abbé à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphanie VERMAUT (DUFORET) a ajouté Iut Tc à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphanie VERMAUT (DUFORET) a ajouté Chru Lille Roger Salengro à son parcours professionnel
-
Stéphanie VERMAUT (DUFORET) a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame Des Dunes à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphanie VERMAUT (DUFORET) a ajouté Collège Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire