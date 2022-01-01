Stephen MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE GUEZY- La baule escoublac 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Le Guezy- La baule escoublac 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Grand Air- La baule escoublac
STT1995 - 1998
-
Grand Air- La baule escoublac 1995 - 1998
-
IUT DE NIORT- Niort
GEA1998 - 2001
-
ESTHUA- Angers
Licence Professionnelle Management des Produits Frais2001 - 2002
Parcours club
-
école Municipale De Musique- La baule escoublac 1988 - 1991
-
Ascescoublac- La baule escoublac 1990 - 1994
-
Club Maurice Viaud- La baule escoublac 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Metro St Nazaire - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint nazaire 2002 - 2004
-
Fl44 - AgrÃ©eur en F&L (Autre)- Saint andre des eaux 2004 - 2012
-
Leclerc Blain"blaindis" - Manager de rayon F&L (Commercial)- Blain 2012 - 2014
-
INTERMARCHE LA CHAPELLE DES MARAIS - Manager de rayon F&L (Commercial)- La chapelle des marais 2014 - maintenant
-
E.leclerc Pontchateau - Manager de Rayon F&L (Commercial)- Pontchateau 2021 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Les Requins Des Marais- La chapelle des marais
Club de Poker2018 - 2020
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephen MARTIN
-
Vit Ã :
SAINTE REINE DE BRETAGNE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Manager de rayon fruits et lÃ©gumes
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
