Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE YVES LE MANCHEC- Quimper 1983 - maintenant
ECOLE YVES LE MANCHEC- Quimper 1985 - 2008
Collège Brizeux- Quimper 1992 - maintenant
LYCEE LE PARACLET- Quimper 1994 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
LE MYLORD - Vestiaire (Autre)- Plomelin 2000 - 2005
Hotel De France - Chef de rang (Autre)- Saint cergues 2003 - maintenant
Le Café De Peney - Chef de rang (Autre)- Satigny 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Steven GUILY
Vit à :
ANNEMASSE, France
Né le :
12 janv. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de rang
Mes goûts et passions
