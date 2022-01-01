Suleyman OLGEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Albert Samain- Roubaix 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Roubaix 1996 - 1999
-
Bts Transport Et Logistique Lycée Jehanne D'arc - Chef d'équipe (Autre)- Tourcoing 2000 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Suleyman OLGEN
-
Vit à :
CRESPIN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Logistique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Suleyman OLGEN a ajouté Collège Albert Samain à son parcours scolaire
-
Suleyman OLGEN a ajouté Lycée Jean Moulin à son parcours scolaire
-
Suleyman OLGEN a ajouté Bts Transport Et Logistique Lycée Jehanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire