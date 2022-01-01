RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Saint-Avertin
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Romorantin lanthenay 1989 - 1993
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Du Loir-et-cher- Blois 1993 - 1996
CFA- Joue les tours
brevet professionnels1996 - 1998
Chambre De Métiers D'indre Et Loire- Saint avertin
brevet de maitrise2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Charcuterie Queraud - Apprenti (Autre)- Romorantin lanthenay 1993 - 1995
Le Porcelet Solognot - Apprenti (Autre)- Romorantin lanthenay
mention traiteur et BP1995 - 1998
Charcuterie Jean Pierre Odeau - Ouvrier (Production)- Saint germain en laye 1998 - 2000
Le Porcelet Solognot - Ouvrier (Production)- Romorantin lanthenay 2000 - 2001
Charcuterie Blateau - Ouvrier (Production)- Tours 2001 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Ba 273- Romorantin lanthenay
service militaire2000 - 2000
Parcours club
Ecole Tourangelle De Shiatsu- Tours 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain ALEMANY
Vit Ã :
SAINT AVERTIN, France
NÃ© le :
18 dÃ©c. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cuisinier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Mauritanie - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse
Sylvain ALEMANY a reconnu Sylvain ALEMANY sur la photo Mention Complémentaire Traiteur 96