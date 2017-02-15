Sylvain BARRÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Cm37

     -  Nantes

    secretaire bureau reserve

    1991 - 1992

  • 9ème Rcs

     -  Nantes

    CLASSES

    1991 - 1992

  • 11° Rama

     -  Saint aubin du cormier

    secretaire au BGOP

    1993 - 1996

  • 10°bcs

     -  Djibouti

    adjoint gÃ©rant du foyer

    1996 - 1997

  • 22 Bima

     -  Nantes

    peloton de transport

    1997 - 1999

  • CFLT

     -  Montlhery

    responsable du parc conteneurs

    1999 - 2004

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain BARRÃ‰

  • Vit Ã  :

    TEILLE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1971 (52 ans)

    Concubinage, 1 enfant

  • Profession :

    FONCTIONNAIRE

    Voyages