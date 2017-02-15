Sylvain BARRÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Les Crépinais- Saint herblain 1974 - 1980
ECOLE BEAUREGARD- Saint herblain 1980 - 1983
Collège Anne De Bretagne - Autre- Saint herblain 1983 - 1986
Lycée Professionnel Jj Audubon- Coueron 1986 - 1991
PAUL LANGEVIN- Coueron 1986 - 1991
Parcours club
Espérance St Yves- Nantes 1977 - 1980
ASSJ- Nantes 2002 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Cm37- Nantes
secretaire bureau reserve1991 - 1992
9ème Rcs- Nantes
CLASSES1991 - 1992
11° Rama- Saint aubin du cormier
secretaire au BGOP1993 - 1996
10°bcs- Djibouti
adjoint gÃ©rant du foyer1996 - 1997
22 Bima- Nantes
peloton de transport1997 - 1999
CFLT- Montlhery
responsable du parc conteneurs1999 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
ESCAT- Angers 2004 - 2010
PREFECTURE DE LOIRE ATLANTIQUE- Nantes 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain BARRÃ‰
Vit Ã :
TEILLE, France
NÃ© en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Concubinage, 1 enfant
Profession :
FONCTIONNAIRE
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
