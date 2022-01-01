RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Lyon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Joseph Thevenot (Sathonay Camp)- Sathonay camp 1982 - 1984
Ecole Des Tilleuls (Dagneux)- Dagneux 1984 - 1988
Collège Marcel Aymé- Dagneux 1988 - 1993
Lycée De La Plaine De L'ain- Amberieu en bugey 1993 - 1996
Lycée Louis Aragon- Givors 1996 - 1998
Parcours militaire
93eme Ram (93eme Régiment D'artillerie De Montagne)- Varces allieres et risset 2000 - 2000
Etat Major Rmd/cmd Lyon- Lyon 2000 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
TECHNIFOR - Montage- Miribel 2000 - 2001
TECHNIFOR LTD - Responsable SAV- Leamington spa 2001 - 2007
MSC- Vourles 2007 - 2011
Durand International- Baix 2011 - 2017
MAREL - Customer Care Manager (Technique)- Piracicaba 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain BLANCHON-FREY
Vit Ã :
VALENCE, France
NÃ© le :
31 dÃ©c. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
je suis de Lyon, je vis à Valence mais voyage énormément pour mon boulot donc, j espère lire des vieilles connaissances très bientôt et qui sait, peut être boire un verre un soir.A bientôt. Sylvain
Profession :
Manager service aprÃ¨s vente et piÃ¨ces dÃ©tachÃ©es
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Bulgarie - Canada - Chine - CorÃ©e du Sud - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - GÃ©orgie - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Inde - Iran - Irlande - Italie - Japon - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - Slovaquie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Taïwan - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - Ukraine
