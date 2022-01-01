Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ONERA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Chatillon 1992 - 1995

  • WANADOO

     -  Issy les moulineaux 1996 - 2000

  • WANADOO INTERACTIVE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 1996 - 2000

  • France Télécom  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1996 - 2000

  • REPUTY SA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2000 - 2001

  • ORNIS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2001 - 2002

  • WANADOO FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 2002 - 2005

  • France Télécom  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 2005 - 2006

  • France Télécom  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sylvain CAUSSE

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    30 janv. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages