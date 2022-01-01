RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean De La Fontaine (Pusignan)- Pusignan 1973 - 1980
Collège Les Servizières- Meyzieu 1980 - 1984
Lycée Charlie Chaplin- Decines charpieu 1984 - 1987
Lycée La Martinière Monplaisir ( Math Sup/spé)- Lyon 1987 - 1989
PREPA MP LA MARTINIERE MONPLAISIR- Lyon 1987 - 1989
ENSERB- Bordeaux
filière informatique1989 - 1992
ENSEIRB- Bordeaux
filière informatique1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
ONERA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chatillon 1992 - 1995
WANADOO- Issy les moulineaux 1996 - 2000
WANADOO INTERACTIVE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 1996 - 2000
France Télécom - Informaticien (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1996 - 2000
REPUTY SA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2000 - 2001
ORNIS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2001 - 2002
WANADOO FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 2002 - 2005
France Télécom - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 2005 - 2006
France Télécom - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- PARIS 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sylvain CAUSSE
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né le :
30 janv. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible