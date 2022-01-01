RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã la HarengÃ¨re
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE HONORE DE BALZAC- Rouen 1966 - 1971
ALBERT CAMUS- Rouen 1971 - 1975
Lycée Professionnel Colbert- Le petit quevilly
CAP AJUSTEUR BEP MECANICIEN MONTEUR1975 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain CHERON
Vit Ã :
LA HARENGERE, France
NÃ© en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Chypre - Croatie - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
