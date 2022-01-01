Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  la HarengÃ¨re

Sylvain CHERON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • METANOR  - TOURNEUR FRAISEUR (Production)

     -  Rouen 1977 - 1980

  • EREM  - TOURNEUR FRAISEUR (Production)

     -  Sotteville les rouen 1980 - 1983

  • EREM  - Chef d'atelier (Production)

     -  Sotteville les rouen 1983 - 1992

  • MGCK  - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Autre)

     -  Elbeuf 1992 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain CHERON

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA HARENGERE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1960 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :