Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Saint Andeol Le Chateau)- Saint andeol le chateau 1981 - 1985
Lycée Louis Aragon- Givors 1989 - 1992
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1992 - 1994
Iup Management éducationé Formationé Culture- Dijon 1994 - 1997
DESS METIERS DE LA FORMATION- Grenoble 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
CONSTRUIRE DEMAIN- Cordes sur ciel 1999 - 2002
CRAFEP- Vaulx en velin 2002 - maintenant
Institut 4.10 Lyon- Lyon 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sylvain COULAUD
Vit à :
LYON, France
Né le :
23 avril 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Formateur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
