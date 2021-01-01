Sylvain COURAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours entreprise

  • La Poste  - PrÃ©posÃ©(facteur)

     -  LIVRY GARGAN 1989 - 1995

  • La Poste  - Facteur

     -  CHAMBERY 1995 - 2000

  • La Poste  - Conseiller financier

     -  CLUSES 2000 - 2005

  • La Poste  - Directeur adjoint

     -  ANNEMASSE 2005 - 2010

  • La Poste  - Directeur adjoint

     -  THONON LES BAINS 2010 - 2011

  • La Poste  - Directeur adjoint

     -  SAINT ANDRE DE CUBZAC 2011 - maintenant

  • La Poste  - Directeur adjoint (Commercial)

     -  ARCACHON 2013 - maintenant

  Prénom Nom :

    Sylvain COURAUD

  Vit à :

    MIOS, France

  Né en :

    1969 (52 ans)

  Profession :

    Directeur d'etablissement adjoint Ã  la poste

  Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  Enfants :

    2

