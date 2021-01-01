Sylvain COURAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole (Chepniers)- Chepniers 1976 - 1981
Collége La Fontaine- Montlieu la garde 1981 - 1985
Lycée Jean Hippolyte- Jonzac 1985 - 1989
Parcours club
Chepniers S.c.- Chepniers 1977 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
La Poste - PrÃ©posÃ©(facteur)- LIVRY GARGAN 1989 - 1995
La Poste - Facteur- CHAMBERY 1995 - 2000
La Poste - Conseiller financier- CLUSES 2000 - 2005
La Poste - Directeur adjoint- ANNEMASSE 2005 - 2010
La Poste - Directeur adjoint- THONON LES BAINS 2010 - 2011
La Poste - Directeur adjoint- SAINT ANDRE DE CUBZAC 2011 - maintenant
La Poste - Directeur adjoint (Commercial)- ARCACHON 2013 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
GENDARME AUXILIAIRE- Arcachon 1990 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain COURAUD
Vit Ã :
MIOS, France
NÃ© en :
1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur d'etablissement adjoint Ã la poste
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
