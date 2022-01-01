RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Lyon
Sylvain DARTOY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA MADELEINE- La madeleine 1983 - 1989
-
Collège La Malgrange - Autre- Jarville la malgrange 1990 - 1995
-
Collège La Malgrange- Jarville la malgrange 1990 - 1995
-
Cfa De L'industrie Hôtelière- Nancy
restaurant1995 - 1999
-
CCF NANCY - CrÃ©ation et gestion d'entreprise (Commercial)- Nancy
IPC THR2007 - 2008
-
NACRE- Villeurbanne 2012 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Foy Nancy - Apprenti Serveur (Autre)- Nancy
Esclave moderne1995 - 1996
-
La Mignardise - Apprenti Chef de Rang / MaÃ®tre d'HÃ´tel / Sommelerie (Autre)- Nancy
Esclave moderne1996 - 1999
Parcours associatif
-
L'afrique Dans Les Oreilles- Lyon 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain DARTOY
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© le :
31 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Free your mind and your ass will follow
Profession :
Directeur de production
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Burkina Faso - Canada - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - Hongrie - Italie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Tunisie
Chili - Ghana - Inde - Islande - Japon - Madagascar - NigÃ©ria - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - SuÃ¨de
-
Sylvain DARTOY a ajoutÃ© L'afrique Dans Les Oreilles Ã son parcours associatif
-
Sylvain DARTOY a ajoutÃ© NACRE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain DARTOY a ajoutÃ© CCI Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain DARTOY a reconnu Sylvain DARTOY sur la photo 3ème verte
-
Sylvain DARTOY a reconnu Sylvain DARTOY sur la photo maternelle petite section