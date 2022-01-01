Sylvain DESMOTS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Du Lac- Saint berthevin 1974 - 1980
Collège Des Fourches- Laval 1980 - 1983
Lycée Professionnel Pierre Et Marie Curie- Chateau gontier 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
Rocamat - Ouvrier (Production)- Laval 1987 - 1990
Centre National Entraînement Forces Gendarmerie (Cnefg)- Saint astier 1990 - 1990
Ecole Gendarmerie Le Mans (Esog)- Le mans 1992 - 1992
Centre National Formation Gendarmerie (Cnfpj - Cnfsr) - Stagiaire (Administratif)- Fontainebleau 1993 - 1993
Peloton De Gendarmerie D'autoroute- Bourg les valence 1999 - maintenant
PELOTON AUTOROUTE VALENCE - Autre (Autre)- Bourg les valence 1999 - maintenant
M.chapoutier - Pdc (Autre)- Tain l'hermitage 2015 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Brigade Territoriale- Sautron 1990 - 1992
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sylvain DESMOTS
Vit à :
TAIN L'HERMITAGE, France
Né le :
8 sept. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Pdc
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
