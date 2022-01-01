Sylvain DOUBLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Eugene Delacroix (La Chatre)- La chatre 1989 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvain DOUBLET
-
Vit à :
CHÂTEAUROUX, France
-
Né le :
18 avril 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Travaille dans l'informatique
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie
-
-
-
Sylvain DOUBLET a reconnu Théophile CONDY sur la photo 3eme5
-
Sylvain DOUBLET a reconnu Elie GIRARD sur la photo 3eme5
-
-
Sylvain DOUBLET a ajouté Ecole Eugene Delacroix (La Chatre) à son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain DOUBLET a reconnu Sylvain DOUBLET sur la photo 5eme6
-
Sylvain DOUBLET a reconnu Elie GIRARD sur la photo 5eme6