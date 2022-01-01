Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Vernouillet ainsi que le rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives dans l'Eure-et-Loir.

Sylvain DRENNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain DRENNE

  • Vit Ã  :

    VERNOUILLET, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1965 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    COMPTABLE

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages