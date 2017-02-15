Sylvain DUCELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • AFPA  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Limoges

    BTSMCA

    1998 - 1998

  • Idex & Cie  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Sotteville les rouen

    principalement chez VALOIS Pharm, mais aussi chez JANSSEN, PLASTIBEL,PHARMALOG,Carlo Erba puis les astreintes sur Ethypharm,la chaufferie etc...NOVACEL...

    1998 - 2002

  • INTERTEK TESTING SERVICES  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Le vaudreuil 2002 - 2009

  • INTERTEK TESTING SERVICES  - Cadre (coordinateur chantier) (Technique)

     -  Limonest 2009 - 2010

  • Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi)  - Adjoint technique

     -  NEUVILLE SUR SAONE 2010 - 2013

  • Sanofi Pasteur (Sanofi)  - Adjoint Technique

     -  NEUVILLE SUR SAONE 2013 - 2018

  • SANOFI PASTEUR  - TS MÃ©trologie (Technique)

     -  Val de reuil 2018 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain DUCELLIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    SURTAUVILLE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    28 juil. 1971 (51 ans)

  • Description

    MARIE TROIS ENFANTS

  • Profession :

    Cadre technique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    Je rÃªve d'y aller :