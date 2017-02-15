Sylvain DUCELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Hamelet (Louviers)- Louviers
CEP MME SOUDAY CE1CE2 MME ROUSSEL CM1 MME ESMIOL CM2 MME MICHAUX1978 - 1982
-
Collège Le Hamelet- Louviers
-
Lycée Professionnel Modeste Leroy- Evreux
BEP Electronique1987 - 1989
-
Marcel Sembat- Sotteville
1er adaptation F2 et Bac F2 electronique1989 - 1991
-
Marcel Sembat- Sotteville
Parcours club
-
JUDO CLUB DE LOUVIERS- Louviers 1985 - 1988
-
KARATE CLUB SOTTEVILLAIS- Sotteville les rouen 1988 - 1991
-
ATCS- Criquebeuf sur seine 2006 - 2010
-
Club De Tir- Neuville sur saone 2010 - maintenant
-
SAONE VALLEE KARATE CLUB- Reyrieux 2012 - 2018
-
ATCS- Criquebeuf sur seine 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Ensoa (Ecole Nationale Des Sous-officiers D'active)- Saint maixent l'ecole
153e Promotion 323e SECTION SCH CANAVESE1993 - 1993
-
ESEAT- Rennes
ESOA TG Chiffre1993 - 1994
-
51 Rt- Compiegne
sergent 2B Trans CCS puis 2Ã¨me Cie1994 - 1997
-
CNSST- Orleans
service expÃ©dition1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
AFPA - Stagiaire (Autre)- Limoges
BTSMCA1998 - 1998
-
Idex & Cie - Technicien (Technique)- Sotteville les rouen
principalement chez VALOIS Pharm, mais aussi chez JANSSEN, PLASTIBEL,PHARMALOG,Carlo Erba puis les astreintes sur Ethypharm,la chaufferie etc...NOVACEL...1998 - 2002
-
INTERTEK TESTING SERVICES - Technicien (Technique)- Le vaudreuil 2002 - 2009
-
INTERTEK TESTING SERVICES - Cadre (coordinateur chantier) (Technique)- Limonest 2009 - 2010
-
Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi) - Adjoint technique- NEUVILLE SUR SAONE 2010 - 2013
-
Sanofi Pasteur (Sanofi) - Adjoint Technique- NEUVILLE SUR SAONE 2013 - 2018
-
SANOFI PASTEUR - TS MÃ©trologie (Technique)- Val de reuil 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain DUCELLIER
-
Vit Ã :
SURTAUVILLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 juil. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
MARIE TROIS ENFANTS
Profession :
Cadre technique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
