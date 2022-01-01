Sylvain GALOPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sylvain GALOPIN

  • Vit à :

    PAGNY LA VILLE, France

  • Né le :

    4 sept. 1992 (31 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages