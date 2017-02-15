Sylvain GOMEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • ALM

     -  Mions

    GARDIEN DE BUT

    1988 - 1993

  • ALM

     -  Mions 1993 - 1997

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain GOMEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINTE JULIE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    6 dÃ©c. 1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages