Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Bcs France  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Toulouse 2002 - 2002

  • ANCONETTI STAR  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Toulouse 2003 - 2004

  • Schüco International  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Le perray en yvelines 2004 - 2007

  • Idesko - Kokoo''n  - Directeur de département  (Direction générale)

     -  Avignon 2007 - maintenant

  • Sunconnex France  - Ingénieur Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lyon 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sylvain HILARI

  • Vit à :

    CANOHES, France

  • Né le :

    31 oct. 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RESPONSABLE TECHNIQUE

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

