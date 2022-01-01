Sylvain JOURON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • OLIVIER EMBALLAGE

     -  Pierrefitte sur seine 1997 - 1999

  • UNIBETON

     -  L'ile saint denis

    Chef de Centrale

    2000 - 2008

  • UNIBETON  - Chef de centrale (Production)

     -  Heillecourt 2008 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sylvain JOURON

  • Vit à :

    NORROY LES PONT A MOUSSON, France

  • Né en :

    1976 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    CHEF DE CENTRALE

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages