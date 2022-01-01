Sylvain LASMARTRES (SYLVAIN LASMARTRES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE MARMIERS- Aurillac 1986 - 1990
-
Collège La Jordanne- Aurillac 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Emile Duclaux- Aurillac 1996 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvain LASMARTRES (SYLVAIN LASMARTRES)
-
Vit à :
SERIERS, France
-
Né le :
2 déc. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sylvain LASMARTRES (SYLVAIN LASMARTRES) a ajouté Lycée Emile Duclaux à son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain LASMARTRES (SYLVAIN LASMARTRES) a ajouté Collège La Jordanne à son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain LASMARTRES (SYLVAIN LASMARTRES) a ajouté ECOLE DE MARMIERS à son parcours scolaire