Sylvain LAUPRÃŠTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE- Erceville 1978 - 1981
-
Ecole Jules Verne (Mamers)- Mamers 1982 - 1987
-
Ecole Roger Pain (Smarves)- Smarves 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Pierre Ronsard- Poitiers 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Malzeville 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Nancy 1991 - 1994
-
FACULTE DES SCIENCES- Vandoeuvre les nancy
beaucoup prÃ©sent Ã phi-sciences1994 - 1997
-
Academie Royale Des Beaux-arts De Liege- LiÃ¨ge 1997 - 1999
Parcours club
-
PHI SCIENCES- Nancy 1994 - 1997
-
Phi-sciences- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1994 - 1997
-
Kunlun (Taichichuan)- Angers 2001 - 2013
-
La Boite Qui Fait Beuh- Angers 2001 - maintenant
-
L'étincelle- Angers 2004 - 2015
-
Les Pantouflards- Angers 2006 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain LAUPRÃŠTRE
-
Vit Ã :
ANGERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 nov. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - Bangladesh - Bhoutan - Birmanie - Bolivie - BrÃ©sil - Cambodge - Canada - Chine - CorÃ©e du Sud - Cuba - Finlande - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Islande - Japon - Laos - Madagascar - Mali - Mexique - Mongolie - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Paraguay - PÃ©rou - SÃ©nÃ©gal - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - ViÃªt Nam
-
Sylvain LAUPRÃŠTRE a reconnu Sylvain LAUPRÃŠTRE sur la photo voyage à Plymouth
-
Sylvain LAUPRÃŠTRE a reconnu Sylvain LAUPRÃŠTRE sur la photo Maternelle