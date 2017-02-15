Sylvain LURMEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Pringy 1989 - 1989
-
Ecole De Fontainebleau (Pringy)- Pringy 1989 - 1989
-
ECOLE FONT MARTIN- Perols 1989 - 1995
-
Collège Fréderic Mistral- Perols 1995 - 2000
-
Lycée Champollion- Lattes
BEP Electronique2000 - 2002
-
Lycée Technologique Emile Peytavin- Mende
PremiÃ¨re & TerminaleSTI gÃ©nie Electronique2002 - 2004
-
Lycée Champollion- Lattes
Terminale STI gÃ©nie Electronique2004 - 2005
-
SUP EXUP- Montpellier
Assistant de Gestion en alternance2007 - 2007
-
Iinstitut De Formation Continue (Ifc)- Montpellier 2008 - 2010
Parcours club
-
PEROLS JUDO- Perols 1993 - 2002
-
MHB - Entraineur bÃ©nÃ©vole (Technique)- Montpellier
2006 Ã 2009 : Moins de 12 ans 2009 Ã 2011 : Moins de 14 ans 20011 Ã 2013 : Moins de 16 ans 2013 Ã 2017 : Moins de 18 ans 2017 Ã 2019 : Moins de 9 ans2006 - 2019
-
PEROLS FOOTING- Perols
Club de Course Ã Pied sur PÃ©rols2012 - maintenant
-
PEROLS FOOTING- Perols
Responsable communication2014 - 2017
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Perols - EmployÃ© polyvalent saisonnier (Autre)- Perols 2002 - 2002
-
Mairie De Perols - EmployÃ© polyvalent saisonnier (Autre)- Perols 2003 - 2003
-
Adrexo - Distributeur de prospectus (Autre)- MONTPELLIER 2004 - 2004
-
Mairie De Perols - EmpolyÃ© polyvalent saisonnier (Autre)- Perols 2005 - 2005
-
SARL TITOU BOSS - Livreur (Autre)- Perols 2005 - 2007
-
SARL SPEEDTECH - Assistant commercial (Autre)- Mauguio 2008 - 2010
-
Teleperformance - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Autre)- MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2011
-
CARSAT LR - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Autre)- Montpellier 2011 - 2011
-
CRAM LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Autre)- Montpellier 2011 - 2011
-
Système U - TÃ©lÃ©vendeur (Commercial)- MONTPELLIER 2012 - 2012
-
Pôle Emploi Languedoc Roussillon - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Production)- Montpellier 2012 - 2013
-
CARSAT LR - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Administratif)- Montpellier 2013 - 2013
-
ADP HUMANIS- Montpellier
Archiviste (Aout 2013 Ã Octobre 2013) et TÃ©lÃ©conseiller SantÃ© (DÃ©cembre 2013 Ã FÃ©vrier 2014)2013 - 2014
-
ADP HUMANIS- Montpellier
Teleconseiller SantÃ© et PrÃ©voyance2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain LURMEAU
-
Vit Ã :
CASTELNAU-LE-LEZ, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 oct. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ici pour retrouver des personnes que j'ai connu plus jeune - N'hésité pas m'écrire pour reprendre contact
Profession :
TÃ©lÃ©conseiller
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© SUP EXUP Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© ECOLE COMMUNALE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© Perols Footing Ã son parcours sportif
-
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© Carsat Lr Ã son parcours professionnel
-
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© Systeme U - E&d Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© Perols Footing Ã son parcours sportif
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© Pôle Emploi Languedoc Roussillon Ã son parcours professionnel
-
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© Lycée Champollion Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© Lycée Champollion Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a ajoutÃ© Ecole Font Martin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a reconnu Sylvain LURMEAU sur la photo SP 504 (BEP Electronique)
-
Sylvain LURMEAU a reconnu Angelique LECHAT BOUMRAR sur la photo Année scolaire 1999 - 2000 (3°)