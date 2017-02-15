Sylvain LURMEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • PEROLS JUDO

     -  Perols 1993 - 2002

  • MHB  - Entraineur bÃ©nÃ©vole (Technique)

     -  Montpellier

    2006 Ã  2009 : Moins de 12 ans 2009 Ã  2011 : Moins de 14 ans 20011 Ã  2013 : Moins de 16 ans 2013 Ã  2017 : Moins de 18 ans 2017 Ã  2019 : Moins de 9 ans

    2006 - 2019

  • PEROLS FOOTING

     -  Perols

    Club de Course Ã  Pied sur PÃ©rols

    2012 - maintenant

  • PEROLS FOOTING

     -  Perols

    Responsable communication

    2014 - 2017

Parcours entreprise

  • Mairie De Perols  - EmployÃ© polyvalent saisonnier (Autre)

     -  Perols 2002 - 2002

  • Mairie De Perols  - EmployÃ© polyvalent saisonnier (Autre)

     -  Perols 2003 - 2003

  • Adrexo  - Distributeur de prospectus (Autre)

     -  MONTPELLIER 2004 - 2004

  • Mairie De Perols  - EmpolyÃ© polyvalent saisonnier (Autre)

     -  Perols 2005 - 2005

  • SARL TITOU BOSS  - Livreur (Autre)

     -  Perols 2005 - 2007

  • SARL SPEEDTECH  - Assistant commercial (Autre)

     -  Mauguio 2008 - 2010

  • Teleperformance  - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Autre)

     -  MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2011

  • CARSAT LR  - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Autre)

     -  Montpellier 2011 - 2011

  • CRAM LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON  - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Autre)

     -  Montpellier 2011 - 2011

  • Système U  - TÃ©lÃ©vendeur (Commercial)

     -  MONTPELLIER 2012 - 2012

  • Pôle Emploi Languedoc Roussillon  - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Production)

     -  Montpellier 2012 - 2013

  • CARSAT LR  - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Administratif)

     -  Montpellier 2013 - 2013

  • ADP HUMANIS

     -  Montpellier

    Archiviste (Aout 2013 Ã  Octobre 2013) et TÃ©lÃ©conseiller SantÃ© (DÃ©cembre 2013 Ã  FÃ©vrier 2014)

    2013 - 2014

  • ADP HUMANIS

     -  Montpellier

    Teleconseiller SantÃ© et PrÃ©voyance

    2014 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain LURMEAU

  • Vit Ã  :

    CASTELNAU-LE-LEZ, France

  • NÃ© le :

    19 oct. 1983 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ici pour retrouver des personnes que j'ai connu plus jeune - N'hésité pas m'écrire pour reprendre contact

  • Profession :

    TÃ©lÃ©conseiller

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

