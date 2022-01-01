Sylvain PEROU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Champ De Foire (La Haye Pesnel) - Autre- La haye pesnel 1984 - 1988
-
Collège Louis Beuve - Autre- La haye pesnel 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Emile Littré - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Avranches 1992 - 1996
-
IUT DE CAEN - Autre- Ifs 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
NOMAI- Avranches 1998 - 2000
-
IOMEGA- Lancy 2000 - 2003
-
SAFE HOST - Informaticien (Informatique)- Geneve 2003 - 2005
-
IOMEGA INTERNATIONAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lancy 2006 - 2006
-
Electronic Arts - Ea - Informaticien (Informatique)- GENEVE 2007 - 2009
-
Merrill Lynch Bank Suisse (Sa) - Service Desk Team Leader (Informatique)- Geneve 2009 - 2012
-
Lukoil Int'l Trading & Supply Co - Head of Service Desk (Informatique)- Geneve 2012 - 2016
-
Penta Consulting Sa - Service Desk Manager (Informatique)- Geneve 2017 - 2018
-
S-it Group - Consultant Infrastructure (Informatique)- Geneve 2018 - 2020
-
AGA KHAN - Service Delivery Officer (Informatique)- Geneve 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain PEROU
-
Vit Ã :
BEAUMONT, France
-
NÃ© le :
10 avril 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Business Analyst
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Japon - Liban - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou - Qatar
-
