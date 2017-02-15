Sylvain PRÃ‰VOST est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chanteur, auteur, compositeur

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages