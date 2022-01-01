Sylvain Sullivan BACHIR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Disneyland Paris  - Employé (Autre)

     -  marne la vallee

    serveur / barman

    1992 - 1995

  • Conforama 77  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Meaux 1996 - 1999

  • INNELEC MULTIMEDIA  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Pantin

    chef de secteur normandie / nord

    1999 - 2003

  • IMPACT SALES MARKETING  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Levallois perret

    attaché commercial grand ouest

    2003 - 2006

  • DEBITEL FRANCE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Chaville

    responsable regional ouest

    2006 - 2009

  • Home Products (Electrolux)  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  SENLIS 2010 - 2020

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour a tous, je suis marie depuis 96 et j'ai 4 enfants.2filles,2garcons,
    je vie près du mont saint michel
    @+

  • Profession :

    Responsable régionnal

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :