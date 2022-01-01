Sylvain Sullivan BACHIR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE FLORENCE- Paris 1980 - 1986
Collège Chaptal- Paris 1986 - 1989
Collège Albert Camus- Meaux 1989 - 1991
Lycée Professionnel Charles Baudelaire- Meaux
BEP vente action marchande BAC PRO vente représentation1991 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Disneyland Paris - Employé (Autre)- marne la vallee
serveur / barman1992 - 1995
Conforama 77 - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Meaux 1996 - 1999
INNELEC MULTIMEDIA - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Pantin
chef de secteur normandie / nord1999 - 2003
IMPACT SALES MARKETING - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Levallois perret
attaché commercial grand ouest2003 - 2006
DEBITEL FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Chaville
responsable regional ouest2006 - 2009
Home Products (Electrolux) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- SENLIS 2010 - 2020
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sylvain Sullivan BACHIR
Vit à :
VILLENAVE-D'ORNON, France
Né le :
10 sept. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous, je suis marie depuis 96 et j'ai 4 enfants.2filles,2garcons,
je vie près du mont saint michel
@+
Profession :
Responsable régionnal
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4